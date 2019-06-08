Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Hamborner Reit (HAB)

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Hamborner Reit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

HAB stock opened at €9.02 ($10.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hamborner Reit has a 52-week low of €8.28 ($9.63) and a 52-week high of €9.55 ($11.10).

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

