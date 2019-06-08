Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Axel Springer (SPR) a €52.00 Price Target

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

SPR has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.30 ($72.44) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.14 ($66.44).

Shares of Axel Springer stock opened at €56.05 ($65.17) on Thursday. Axel Springer has a 1 year low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 1 year high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

