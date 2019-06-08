Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 27560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXE shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.25 price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.25 price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bellatrix Exploration Ltd will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

