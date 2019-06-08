Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Greencore Group (GNC)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GNC. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Greencore Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greencore Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 207.40 ($2.71) on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The stock has a market cap of $924.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Greencore Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

