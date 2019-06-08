Banner Co. (BANR) Stake Decreased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $18,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 101,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at $890,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banner by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,064,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,182 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $51.35 on Friday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Banner had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $134.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 491 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $26,214.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANR. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

