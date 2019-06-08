Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Stake Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $69,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $31,158,748.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,103 shares of company stock worth $41,454,040. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $44.40. 4,644,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,179. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk-stake-decreased-by-simmons-bank.html.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.