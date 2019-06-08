Bank of Montreal Can Sells 944 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $28.78 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $119.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.06%.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

