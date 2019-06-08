Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 209 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3,991.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

ABG opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 15,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,188,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,599 shares of company stock worth $2,658,949 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/bank-of-montreal-can-acquires-209-shares-of-asbury-automotive-group-inc-abg.html.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.