Bank of America Corp (BAC) Holdings Boosted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,656,024,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2,345.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,563,977 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,609,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,599 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,638,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,262 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,969,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $261.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of America Corp (BAC) Holdings Boosted by Arrow Financial Corp” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/bank-of-america-corp-bac-holdings-boosted-by-arrow-financial-corp.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.