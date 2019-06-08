Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $194.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $871,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $3,017,977.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,743.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,303 shares of company stock valued at $15,947,489. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

