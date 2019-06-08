Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 36,840 Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $536,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,297. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX opened at $238.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

