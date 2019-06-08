Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

“We anticipate MiOXSYS to emerge as a material contributor to future revenue growth bolstered by regulatory clearance in multiple jurisdictions. Pre-open, Aytu BioScience announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Co., Ltd. (BDST) to commercialize in China. As part of the agreement, BDST has made an initial MiOXSYS System purchase for conducting clinical trials in China. BDST is anticipated to begin clinical studies and communications with the Administration (CFDA) in the forthcoming months. China-based clinical testing is expected to be completed in 2021. We note that the infertility rate in China is ~12%-15%, having risen significantly in recent years.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Aytu Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the first quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 195.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

