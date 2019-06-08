Aviva (AV) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 480 ($6.27). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 493 ($6.44) to GBX 479 ($6.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 493 ($6.44).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 417 ($5.45) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 519 ($6.78).

In other Aviva news, insider Tom Stoddard sold 153,625 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.38), for a total transaction of £632,935 ($827,041.68). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £1,135.53 ($1,483.77). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,359 shares of company stock worth $561,447 in the last ninety days.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

