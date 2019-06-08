AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Boosted by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $32.49 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $234.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Boosted by Smart Portfolios LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/att-inc-t-holdings-boosted-by-smart-portfolios-llc.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.