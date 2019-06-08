Athenex (ATNX) Trading 10.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.56. 980,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 356,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Specifically, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,917,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,231.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jordan Kanfer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $37,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,801.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $2,004,615 and sold 132,240 shares worth $1,559,044. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Athenex in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Athenex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 96.55% and a negative net margin of 189.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Athenex by 913,400.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth about $194,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

