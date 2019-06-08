At Home Group (HOME) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOME. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of HOME opened at $7.61 on Friday. At Home Group has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $477.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. At Home Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,048,000 after buying an additional 55,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,397,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,064,000 after buying an additional 56,246 shares in the last quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 469,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 54.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,485,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,532,000 after buying an additional 524,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

