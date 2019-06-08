At Home Group (HOME) Lowered to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Co

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

At Home Group stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.47. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.43 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,397,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,064,000 after acquiring an additional 56,246 shares during the period. Daruma Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 469,582 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,485,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,532,000 after acquiring an additional 524,963 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

