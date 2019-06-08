Arionum Market Capitalization Tops $399,658.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $399,658.00 and approximately $24,291.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,865.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.03110254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.27 or 0.01470032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.72 or 0.04970094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.01102571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00104016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.01028095 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00327509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

