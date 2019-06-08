Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of RCUS opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 613.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 41,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $328,581.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,278 shares of company stock valued at $583,464.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 215,534 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

