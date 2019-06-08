Arconic Inc (ARNC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arconic were worth $27,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,331,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,728,000 after acquiring an additional 653,470 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 287,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 159,106 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,900,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.39. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In related news, CEO John C. Plant purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $1,107,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,163.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,960,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,024.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 177,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,876. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

