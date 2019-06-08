Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 55,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,876,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,389.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,343 shares of company stock worth $18,228,985 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

