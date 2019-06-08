Apollo Global Management (APO) PT Raised to $40.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of APO opened at $32.65 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $677.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.30 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 306.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -876.19%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $58,013.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

