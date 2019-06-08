Andrea L. Wong Sells 1,741 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FWONA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. 98,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $38.43.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 100,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the first quarter worth $223,000. Ancient Art L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,593,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 142.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 15.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

