Andersons (ANDE) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research set a $30.00 target price on Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Andersons from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andersons presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.34. Andersons has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

In other news, VP Valerie M. Blanchett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $62,268.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,566,940.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 72.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 67,288 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 969,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 115,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

