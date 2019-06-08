Anaplan (PLAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.24

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 36024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a PE ratio of -27.91.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.66 million. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $60,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Calderoni sold 149,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $5,190,250.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,604.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,575,000. Meritech Capital Associates IV L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,369,000. Salesforce Com Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,105,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,673,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,261,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

