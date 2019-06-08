Analyzing Tokio Marine (TKOMY) and Federated National (FNHC)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tokio Marine and Federated National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated National 0 1 1 0 2.50

Federated National has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.68%. Given Federated National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federated National is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Federated National shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Federated National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tokio Marine and Federated National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $49.83 billion 0.77 $2.56 billion $3.63 14.04 Federated National $396.09 million 0.44 $14.93 million $1.40 9.71

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Federated National. Federated National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Federated National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Tokio Marine pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated National pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated National has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and Federated National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine N/A N/A N/A Federated National 0.89% 4.07% 0.93%

Summary

Federated National beats Tokio Marine on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.