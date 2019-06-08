Analysts Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target at $61.68

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $107,108.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,666 shares of company stock worth $853,410 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,779,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

