Analysts Expect Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. Post posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Post from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Shares of POST stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.79. 311,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. Post has a twelve month low of $80.05 and a twelve month high of $113.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Post by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

