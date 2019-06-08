Analysts Expect FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 9 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of FFG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.71. 19,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,202. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.72.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after buying an additional 60,395 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 7,084.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

