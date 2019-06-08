Analysts Anticipate Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. Health Insurance Innovations posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.58 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HIIQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

HIIQ stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.44. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $63.13.

In related news, Director John Fichthorn acquired 93,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $2,744,765.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 90.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 60.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 664.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

