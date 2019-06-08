Analysts Anticipate Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) will report $5.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.38 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $33.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.45 million, with estimates ranging from $55.37 million to $120.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.20% and a negative net margin of 521.67%.

DOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Dova Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 14,705.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOVA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 195,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,932. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

