Analysts Anticipate CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CytRx’s earnings. CytRx posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that CytRx will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytRx.
CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.
NASDAQ CYTR remained flat at $$0.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,994. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.16.
CytRx Company Profile
CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.
Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytRx (CYTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.