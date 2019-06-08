Analysts Anticipate CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CytRx’s earnings. CytRx posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytRx will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytRx.

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CytRx by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69,444 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CytRx by 1,076,287.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CytRx by 61.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYTR remained flat at $$0.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,994. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.16.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytRx (CYTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.