American International Group Inc. Has $942,000 Stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 111.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.67. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.66 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 16.72%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Lazard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

