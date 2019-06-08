American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $891,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,949,422 shares of company stock worth $93,172,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 1.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

