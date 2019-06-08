Ameren (AEE) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2019 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.40.

NYSE AEE opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameren has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $90,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,179,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,295,000 after purchasing an additional 687,592 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 52,507 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 500,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

