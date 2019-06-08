Altaba (AABA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altaba is a closed-end investment management company whose assets include investments in China’s Alibaba (Ticker: BABA), Yahoo Japan and other cash and marketable securities. The company is a successor to Yahoo, which got sold to Verizon. Altaba had $54 billion in assets as of year-end 2016, of which the Alibaba stake accounted for 62% of the total, the Yahoo Japan stake 14% and the rest was cash and marketable securities. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AABA. BidaskClub cut shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altaba from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.67.

AABA opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. Altaba has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altaba during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Altaba in the fourth quarter worth $255,165,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Altaba by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altaba in the fourth quarter worth $78,636,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Altaba by 1,654.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

