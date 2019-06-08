AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 361 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.3% in the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 432,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at $34,178,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 863,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

In related news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $507,289.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Angus R. Cooper II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.24 per share, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,428,980 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

