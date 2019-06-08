Alliant Energy (LNT) Receives Buy Rating from Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Argus currently has a $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $987.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.58%.

In other news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,800. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

