Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Stake Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,492,000 after buying an additional 1,214,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,305,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,400,000 after buying an additional 1,156,324 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4,072.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,024,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,799,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,272,000 after buying an additional 833,075 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,182,800 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Shares of LNT opened at $49.00 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

