Alliance Pharma plc (APH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.98 Per Share

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.49. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:APH opened at GBX 78.90 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market cap of $409.51 million and a P/E ratio of 21.92. Alliance Pharma has a 52-week low of GBX 59.20 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

