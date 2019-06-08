Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Position Decreased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $154.23 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $211.12. The company has a market cap of $388.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba-position-decreased-by-stamos-capital-partners-l-p.html.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.