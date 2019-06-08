Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a d rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

AQN opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,686,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,148,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,200,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,465,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,341,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

