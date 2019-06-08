Ajo LP Has $5.57 Million Stake in Marcus Corp (MCS)

Ajo LP grew its holdings in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Marcus were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 137,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Marcus Corp has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $45.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $170.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.20 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

MCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley raised Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Marcus to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,891,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 29,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,218,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,698,029 in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/ajo-lp-has-5-57-million-stake-in-marcus-corp-mcs.html.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.