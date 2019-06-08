Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Position Reduced by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $348.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $25,198.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,193.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Coretz bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $543,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

