Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,155,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of ITM stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $49.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/advisor-group-inc-raises-stake-in-vaneck-vectors-intermediate-municipal-etf-itm.html.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.