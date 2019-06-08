Adam L. Miller Sells 21,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,088,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,339,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,217,680.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.64. 381,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,772. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.87 and a beta of 1.05. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.51 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

