Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. ValuEngine upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $27.00 target price on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Acushnet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.87. 558,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,940. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

