Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Accenture by 10,215.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 24,435,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $825,602,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,143,000 after buying an additional 2,217,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Accenture by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,169,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,866,000 after buying an additional 893,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after purchasing an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $1,422,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,756,348.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,919 shares of company stock worth $11,695,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

NYSE:ACN opened at $182.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $184.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

