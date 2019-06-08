Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. 317,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,269. The company has a quick ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 965.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $161,686.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,738.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $332,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,730 shares of company stock worth $1,060,959. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20,146.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 207,304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,939,000 after acquiring an additional 435,414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 203,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.