$96.10 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) will report sales of $96.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.53 million. 8X8 reported sales of $83.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $417.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.65 million to $418.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $505.86 million, with estimates ranging from $494.98 million to $522.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.98 million. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.95 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,412. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $24.59.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 36,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $797,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 8X8 by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,375,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in 8X8 by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,516,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,405,000 after purchasing an additional 990,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 8X8 by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,795,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 326,785 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 8X8 by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,561 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

